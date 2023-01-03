Just over 24 hours after the accident in which the American actor and producer Jeremy Renner (Modesto, California, 51 years old) was involved, more details have been released about what happened on the afternoon of January 1. Known for playing Hawkeye in Marvel movies, the interpreter continues to be admitted to the hospital in a “critical, but stable” condition, after he had to go through the operating room on Monday afternoon to undergo surgery for the injuries he suffered. after the accident with a snowplow.

It all started on Sunday afternoon, when the actor left his home, located in Reno, near Lake Tahoe, in the State of Nevada (USA), to clear the snow after the big storm that left more than 35,000 homes in the area. An action that, for Renner, is more than usual. In recent years, the actor He has published images of the heavy snowfall on his social networks that fall into the area and how he is in charge of cleaning the roads on his property. But this time, he ended up being evacuated by helicopter to the nearest hospital.

the american portal TMZ has published new details about the accident that has ended with one of The Avengers in the intensive care unit. According to several witnesses, Renner was shoveling snow 400 meters from his house so his family could get out after the storm, when the snowplow accidentally ran over one of his legs. of the. One of the neighbors, a doctor by profession, arrived in time to apply a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. Even so, he lost a lot of blood.

But, the leg was not the only thing that ended badly injured. According to the statement published on Monday, January 2, his representative, Samantha Mast, the actor “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” Injuries for which he had to undergo surgery on Monday, and, according to the statement, after undergoing surgery yesterday he returned to the intensive care unit, where he remains in “critical but stable condition.”

After the event, the police arrived at Renner’s property to seize the snowplow and investigate it, since the machine has extensive security measures and should not have run over him, especially since it was not the first time he had used it. According to a statement released by the office of the sheriff The Washoe County police, which is investigating the incident, responded to a traumatic injury alert at approximately 9 a.m. Sunday in the area of ​​Mt. Rose Highway. Upon arrival, officers coordinated with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange air medical transport for the Hollywood star, who was the only one involved in the event.

“Jeremy’s family wants to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses who care for him and to the firefighters who rescued him,” as well as to the authorities and emergency services that assisted him after the event, says the latest statement issued by his relatives. . “We are also tremendously overwhelmed and grateful for the outpouring of support from fans.”

Colleagues from the film industry, such as Mark Ruffalo, have asked through social networks for the maximum support for Renner for his speedy recovery. We pray for our brother for a full and speedy recovery. Please send healing goodness, ”the actor also posted on his Instagram account. movie actor like Spot light (2015), has shared the screen on numerous occasions with Renner, the first of them in 2012 in The Avengers.

Jeremy Renner is one of the stars of the Marvel universe after playing for a decade the superhero Clin Barton, known as Hawk Eye. Her first cameo for the superhero industry was in Thorin 2011. Later, he would appear in other films of The Avengersincluding The Avengers: Endgame (2019), the second highest grossing of all time. She has participated in other major productions such as Mission Impossible. He has been nominated twice for the Oscars: the first, in 2010, for his leading role in the film the hurt Locker; the second would be a year later, in 2011, but this time as a supporting actor in The Town: City of thieves. In just two weeks, the second season of the series will premiere The Kingstown Chief, in which he stars opposite Kyle Chandler.