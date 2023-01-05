Throughout the week we have told you about the terrible accident suffered by Jeremy Renner, in charge of playing Hawkeye in the mcu. Fortunately, it seems that the actor’s health is finally on the right track. After it was revealed that he broke his leg and suffered severe blood loss during that time, A video has been shared where we can see Renner recovering.

Through his official Twitter account, Renner shared a video in the company of his mother and sisterwhere we can see a better situation than the one we reported a couple of days ago.

“A ‘no no good’ DAY in ICU turned into an amazing spa day with my sister and mom ❤️. Thank you”.

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you soooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

After this indecent, the Washoe County Sheriff held a conference to clarify Renner’s health before the media. Here it was mentioned that he is being investigated for a possible failure in the engine of the snowmobile that caused the incident. With this, made it clear that there is no reason to suspect malice on someone’s partand this was just an accident.

On related topics, you can learn about this accident here. In the same way, the actor breaks the silence, and talks about this case.

Editor’s Note:

It’s good to see Jeremy Renner’s health improving. However, considering his position in the MCU, it is likely that this accident will not have an impact on the recordings of future projects in this cinematic universe, since there are no plans to see Hawkeye in action once again, at least not for the moment. .

Via: Jeremy Renner