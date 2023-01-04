Jeremy Renner has given his fans a first sign of life after he was seriously injured in a snow shoveling accident on Sunday. On Instagram, the American actor shared a selfie on which some bruises and scratches are visible. His caption read: “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m still too tired to type. But I’m sending you all love.”
