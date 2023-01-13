Unfortunately, too reassuring news does not arrive Jeremy Renneractor best known for playing Hawkeye in Marvel Cinematic Universewho ten days ago had a serious accident, ending up crushed by his snowmobile. In fact, although his life is not in danger, his conditions are very critical, and he even risks the amputation of a leg.

The source of the news appears to be reliable, with the site RadarOnline that he would have had contact with people close to the actor. However, no official news has been released yet.

The same source would have stated that, in addition to having already had two surgeries, there is a great probability that Jeremy will never walk again as before, even fearing that due to the seriousness of the injuries he will have to resort to amputation of the leg. Obviously there is nothing officialso we invite you to treat this information as rumors, until statements from family members or from the actor himself arrive.

With the accident, during the first days of January, Renner suffered several serious injuries in addition to his leg (which remains the most worrying, and with a lot of blood lost), such as the crushing of the chest and the collapsed torso, as well as various other fractures.