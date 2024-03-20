Jeremy Renner He is remembered for having been Hawkeye in many movies. Marvel and even in part of this saga there were great actors and actresses like Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. Likewise, it is no secret that the vast majority of this cast became great friends in real life, since they have been seen interacting together on social networks on many occasions.

However, a character who has always been respectful and affectionate with his colleagues was the actor Robert Downey Jr., who recently won the Oscar for best supporting actor. Additionally, Jeremy Renner recently told People magazine about how his friendship with Downey Jr. helped him recover from the accident he suffered in 2023.

What did Jeremy Renner say about Robert Downey Jr.?

Jeremy Renner He revealed that his friendship with Robert Downey Jr. was essential for his recovery, since he joked with him so he could return to his series 'Mayor of Kingstown'. “He told me: 'Man, the most important thing is that you havegood aspect. I don't care how you feel, as long as you look good that's all that matters.'. We ended up having really great FaceTime chats, asif we were boyfriendsor something like that. He told me: 'You have to come back to do Major, because we have to see what happens.' He was very touching“, he expressed.

What Oscar Award did Robert Downey Jr. win?

Robert Downey Jr. He won the coveted golden statuette for best supporting actor for his outstanding performance as Lewis Strauss in the film 'Oppenheimer'. This award marks the first Oscar in the actor's career and affirms his impeccable talent.

It should be noted that Robert Downey Jr. did not have an easy road. For this reason, he has received recognition from several colleagues and directors for his perseverance in the film industry, despite the scandals that the remembered Iron Man previously had.

What happened to Jeremy Renner?

Jeremy Renner was struck by a 14,300-pound snowplow, resulting in him being admitted to the hospital due to blunt trauma to the chest and multiple orthopedic injuries. These include 8 broken ribs in 14 places, fracture of the left tibia and right clavicle, injury to the left ankle, broken right shoulder, among others.

How is Jeremy Renner currently?

Jeremy Renner He returned to the series 'Mayor of Kingstown' on which he continues working and recently confirmed his physical improvement through a commercial with the Silk brand. At this event, the actor made fighting moves. Renner, before also leaving for the 2024 Superbowl, commented that he was happy with what he has managed to learn after this difficult moment.

