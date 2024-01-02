Marvel star Jeremy Renner revealed that he will resume his career after the accident that almost cost him his life. The actor who plays Hawkeye returns to the sets with the third season of the series 'Mayor of Kingstown'. “I am very clear on this. My life is very lean now, if that makes sense. There are no more excesses in my life. I do not have time for that. And there is something very beautiful about having that superpower,” he said in an interview with CNN.

Renner survived an accident on January 1, 2023, after saving his nephew from being hit by a snowplow. The actor was hospitalized after being run over by his Sno-Cat vehicle, which weighs around 6,000 kilos. He suffered blunt force trauma to the chest, eight broken ribs, a broken eye socket, a broken knee, a collapsed lung and his liver pierced by a rib. “We have a lot to celebrate this year. I feel very blessed to have so many things to live for. I have a huge family, a 10-year-old daughter. She would have disappointed and ruined many people's lives if she had passed away. There is a lot to fight for. In my opinion, recovery is a one-way road. “I still work hard every day.”

About returning to work on the 'Mayor of Kingstown' series, he said: “It's been a wonderfully busy year. I think I'm ready and I think I'm strong enough. “I’ll literally be back in a week.”

As recalled, the actor gave an interview to ABC in April and maintained that a double could perform the physical tasks on the set while he recovers from his injuries. In addition, he revealed details of the accident and acknowledged that he was responsible. “Last night I didn't sleep at all knowing that today I was going to have to talk about it. I have no excuses. I would do it again,” he said, adding, “I refuse to let that be a trauma and a negative experience. I see a lucky man, of whom I am proud because I would not let that happen to my nephew. I change the narrative of being a victim, of making a mistake, or anything else. I refuse to let that damn memory haunt me like that.”

