Jeremy Renner, part of the bust collapsed and chest crushed: the photo with the doctors

Jeremy Renner has been hospitalized for several days in the hospital where he arrived in serious condition due to wounds to the chest and torso after being crushed by a snowcat. The well-known American gossip site TMZ received the log of 911 emergency calls which included the one made at the scene of Renner’s accident last weekend. In the audio, the actor’s moans would be heard as he was suffering heavy bleeding from the head and other injuries that were still unknown at the time.

In the reports, Jeremy Renner is “completely crushed” by the snowcat, with severe respiratory failure. TMZ in the last few hours has supplemented the clinical status with some worrying details: the right side of Renner’s chest is crushed and his upper torso has collapsed.

But what happened? The Marvel superstar was helping a family member out of their snowmobile car on Sunday following a heavy snowfall on his estate. The actor got out of his car to talk to the family member and the snow plow started moving, running him over despite his attempt to flee and take cover in the car. Then the arrival of help.

In the past few hours, Jeremy Renner has shared a photo of himself from the hospital bed to reassure his fans and recently also an Instagram story, in which he is shown surrounded by the medical team who are following him in the hospital, thanking her for the support and the closeness of these troubled days.