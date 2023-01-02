Actor Jeremy Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in Marvel’s ‘Avengers’ saga, is in critical but stable condition after suffering an accident while shoveling snow on his Nevada property. This was communicated by a representative of the 51-year-old actor. “We can confirm that Jeremy is admitted to hospital in critical but stable condition from injuries sustained while shoveling snow on Sunday. His family are with him and he is receiving excellent care,” he said.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a report of a traumatic injury in the Mt. Rose Highway area of ​​Reno, Nevada, around 9 a.m. local time Sunday. Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee for his portrayals in ‘The Hurt Locker’ and ‘The Town’, was the only person injured and was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

On New Year’s Eve, the area was overwhelmed by the unprecedented blizzard that swept across the United States, killing dozens of people. The same actor a few days ago shared some shots of the heavy snowfall in the Reno area with his followers, underlining that “the snowfall on Lake Tahoe is no joke”. His home is in a remote mountainous area and he has shared numerous social media posts showing snow wrapping around his cars and even reaching his first floor windows.

According to some American newspapers, Renner would have been aboard a snow plow, which he owns together with other means with which he had often photographed himself on social media, when he was injured, but the dynamics of the accident are still under investigation.

In 2015, the actor posted on Instagram a photo of a snowcat, which is used in snowy conditions. It was not immediately clear whether the vehicle was involved in Sunday’s crash.

