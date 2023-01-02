It seems that 2023 has started on the wrong foot for Jeremy Renner, who has been in charge of playing Hawkeye in the MCU. According to multiple reports, the actor suffered from an accident that has put him in a critical state of healthalthough for the moment it is stable.

According to Variety, Renner suffered an accident caused by bad weather. Although the details are scarce, a representative of the actor has indicated that, despite having a critical condition, His health is currently stable.. This was what was mentioned about it:

“We can confirm that Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries sustained following a weather related accident while clearing snow. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

Although the official information of this accident is not public knowledge, Jeremy Renner is known to own property in Washoe, Nevada. That area was one of those affected by the heavy snowfall reported in the United States, and it has been pointed out that it was there where the actor had an accident.

We can only wait and see what will happen to the actor’s health. For his part, At the moment it is unknown if we will see Renner once again in the MCU, as the last time he took on the role of Hawkeye, he was tasked with passing the mantle to Kate Bishop. In related topics, the first look at The Marvels. Similarly, Namor would not have his own movie in the MCU.

Editor’s Note:

I hope Renner is stable, and soon returns to acting. His role in the MCU, despite not being as beloved as Iron Man or Captain America, has been quite interesting, and I want to see if he will return to this universe in the future, or has the bow already hung on him.

Via: Variety