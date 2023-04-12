Yesterday was the premiere of Rennervationthe new series of Disney+ starring Jeremy Renner which, accompanied by a team of experts, buys government assets and transforms them into astonishing creations at the service of needy communities. The premiere went very well and the series certainly has great potential but all that was shown could not help but be robbed of the attention of the general public by the protagonist of the series who, after months of convalescence, finally walks again on a red carpet.

Jeremy Renner is finally recovering from the bloody accident on New Year’s Eve and now seems more excited than ever to return to work with Disney + in this new project of his own. Of all the interviews done by the actor there is not one in which the latter has not mentioned the importance of Rennervations during his rehabilitation; it’s a project that he seems to hold dear and this, together with his certainly great passion for his work, is helping the actor a lot to speed up his recovery.

Away from the screens for a while, Jeremy Renner is finally regaining his strength and it cannot be excluded that he will soon be able to return, perhaps with the right precautions, to work also in theMarvel Cinematic Universe. We just have to wish ad Hawk eye a big comeback in the spotlight.