More than 30 broken bones. Jeremy Renner faces complex rehabilitation after his crash earlier this year. The actor, protagonist of Marvel’s Avengers saga in the role of Hawkeye, was hospitalized in early 2023 after a serious accident while shoveling snow on his property in Nevada. The actor posts a photo of one of his “morning sessions” of physiotherapy on Instagram and thanks “everyone for the messages and thoughts dedicated to me and my family. These more than 30 broken bones will heal and get stronger, just like the love and the bond with family and friends grow stronger”.