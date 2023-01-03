The Marvel figure and two-time nominee for OscarJeremy Renner is hospitalized after suffering a serious accident while using a snowplow near his home in Nevada.

“We can confirm that Jeremy is in critical condition, but stable with the injuries sustained. after having an accident related to weather conditions while removing fallen snow,” his spokesman told Deadline. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

The actor from the Marvel series Hawkeye on Disney+, and from the Avengers and Captain America movies, was taken by helicopter on Sunday after suffering the accident. “Upon his arrival, officers coordinated with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for the medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital. Mr. Renner was the only party involved in the incident,” the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office told Variety.

As published in 2015 on Instagram, the actor drives a ‘snowcat’ vehicle, a transport used to travel over snowy terrain in difficult conditions. At 9 a.m. on January 1, Sgt. Kristin Vietti stated that they responded to “a traumatic injury in the Mt. Rose Freeway area of ​​Reno, Nevada.”

Renner He is one of the accident victims USA product of the winter storm. During these months, they report deaths as a result of the low temperature. “The winter storm also caused power outages and forced the cancellation of thousands of flights,” maintains the local press.

Precisely, Variety reports that the actor’s residence is located in one of the most affected sectors. “Renner has owned a home in Washoe County for several years. That area in the north of Snowfall received heavy snowfall due to a storm in New Yearand more than 31,000 people lost power.”

At the beginning of December, the actor published a photograph on his Twitter account, where he showed the damage that the weather was causing. “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke,” he wrote next to a photo of a snow-covered vehicle.