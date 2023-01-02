Jeremy Renner, actor of Mayor of Kingstown and who interpreted “Hawk eye” in movies Marvelwas hospitalized at Rhinein Nevadaafter being involved in an accident while shoveling snow near his home.

An update posted by the staff of Renner announced that the actor is currently hospitalized in critical but stable condition, assisted by his family and treated by the excellent medical staff of the hospital. More specific details about what happened and what happened were not provided health state of the actor, but further updates will be published when we have a clearer picture of the situation.

Jeremy Renner he is known to the public for playing the hero Hawk eye in various productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in the series dedicated to the character published on Disney+. Protagonist of the series Mayors of Kingstownproduced by the creators of Yellowstone Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillonwhich will come up Paramount+ from January 15, 2023the next job that should see involved Renner is the sequel to the latter. All that remains is to wait for updates on the actor’s health conditions, to see if and when he will be able to resume his activity and what the repercussions of the accident will be.