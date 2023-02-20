At the beginning of the year, the actor who plays hawkeye in the movie universe Marvel, Jeremy Renner, suffered from an accident that was thought to even endanger his life at times. However, and fortunately, they treated him as soon as possible and thus, his own family issued a statement in which they reported on his recovery in the hospital.

In fact, recently through social networks, Renner He shared a video in which he performs his rehabilitation exercises, this is to be able to reactivate the muscles of his legs. Well, for those who don’t know, these were the most affected in his accident, since a snow removal machine ran over them, causing a lot of bleeding.

Here the video:

In the video you can see a kind of massagers on the legs of Renner, which move synchronously and allow the muscle to stretch and relax at the same time. This is also used for procedures for people who have suffered other types of accidents that are in danger of paralyzing a person in different ways.

Fortunately, it is estimated that Renner be fully recovered within a few more months in the future.

