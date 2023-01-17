The 2023 It did not start in the best way for the actor Jeremy Renner, who has been in the hospital for a couple of weeks, and that is due to an accident with a snowplow. Since it passed over his legs, inflicting serious injuries that resulted in a large amount of spilled blood, something that fortunately could be controlled.

However, things seem to be looking up for the interpreter of hawkeyesince he gave a new message through Twitter in which he makes sure he is already at home resting with his respective family. Thus assuring fans that the health issue did not leave major sequelae as something permanent, and that can give fans a sigh of relief.

On Monday night, the star of “Mayor of Kingstown” He responded to a Twitter post from the show in question, writing: “Out of my recovering haze, so excited to watch episode 201 with my family back home.”

Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 17, 2023

It is worth commenting that Renner He had to undergo two surgeries while he was in the hospital, and these have helped him to take a step forward in recovery. As for his plans with Marvelit is likely that recording for now related to hawkeye It will not be possible, that in case there is another season.

Via: CNN

Editor’s note: It is good to know that the actor is improving, since he is a figure that falls quite well, either in Marvel productions or others that are somewhat foreign. He didn’t even know that he had the bit part of him as a cop in Malcolm in the Middle.