Jeremy Renner He has celebrated his 52 years by thanking the medical team that accompanies him while he remains in the ICU due to the serious accident he suffered on the first day of 2023 and which left him in critical condition. “Thank you to the renowned ICU medical team for starting this journey,” the Marvel star wrote at the bottom of a photo shared on Instagram.

Renner has also used social networks to thank his family, friends and his followers, after being rescued on a Nevada highway, USA, upon being struck by his snowplow vehicle and suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.”

His fans shared a video in which he is seen being carried on a stretcher through the corridors of the hospital. “A ‘not (so) great’ ICU day turned into an amazing spa day with my sister and mom. Thank you”.

His sister Kym gave details of his improvement. “We are very excited about its evolution. Those who know Jeremy know that he is a fighter and he doesn’t mess around. He is reaching all of his recovery goals very quickly. We could not be more optimistic about what lies ahead for him, ”he wrote in a message to CBS news.

Stable. The actor entered ICU on January 1. Photo: diffusion

According to the latest data released, it was through a call to 911 with which he was alerted to the accident and was transferred by helicopter due to bad weather. In the record obtained by CNN, the actor is said to have been “crushed” by the vehicle.

“(Jeremy Renner) is moaning loudly in the background, severe bleeding. He is bleeding heavily from the head and other injuries” and had “(extreme) difficulty breathing” and that “the right side of his chest is collapsed, his upper torso is crushed”. In the last report they maintain that, despite having “all kinds of injuries”, he was conscious.

For its part, ABC adds: “The snowplow ran over one of his legs. Due to her injury, she lost a lot of blood and a person who was present had to put a tourniquet on her until he received medical assistance ”.

As a Marvel star for the character he’s played for more than a decade, Hawkeye received, above all, salutes from Chris Hemsworth, the Russo brothers, Chris Pratt and Chris Evans. “Happy birthday to one of the toughest guys I know! Sending you so much love,” Captain America wrote. Joe Russo commented along with a photograph: “Happy birthday, brother! I send you lots of love and good wishes. Thank you for always treating our Ava (Russo) as if she were your own…”.

His best movies

On the occasion of his birthday, American magazines such as Forbes compiled lists with his best performances. The Arrival, Wind River and The Town were chosen in the top 5. “James ‘Jem’ Coughlin is the brash joker to Doug (MacRay, the leader of a gang of muggers) and delivers one of the best performances of his career.” Jeremy Renner was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, but lost to Christian Bale, who won for The Fighter.