Actor Jeremy Renner, remembered for having played the versatile Hawkeye of 'The Avengers' and due to his participation in many action films, he suffered a terrible accident in 2022. On the verge of receiving 2023, Renner became news not for his films, but for the way in which he was rescued from the snow tractor that had taken him rolled. The actor had many fractures that kept him away from films and recordings for a long time.

However the Super Bowl 2024, An event known for the surprises shown in music and cinema left all followers impressed when they saw the appearance of Jeremy Renner in one of the commercials that featured the event.

YOU CAN SEE: Jeremy Renner vows to return to Marvel as Hawkeye after surviving fatal accident

How was Jeremy Renner's return?

Jeremy Renner He comes out in the kitchen, making movements with the knife, he even shows his agility by jumping on the support table. These scenes were very similar to those in Hawkeye. In addition to seeing Renner skillfully play with the utensils, his daughter also appears in the fun advertising for the Silk brand. Likewise, the actor had previously commented that, during his recovery stage, milk with protein helped him recover part of his muscle mass.

YOU CAN SEE: Jeremy Renner returns to acting

What happened to Jeremy Renner?

The actor was hit by a 14,300-pound snowplow, resulting in his hospitalization, due to trauma bruised chest and various orthopedic injuries. These include 8 broken ribs in 14 locations, fractured left tibia, affected left ankle, broken right collarbone, fractured right shoulder, among others.

YOU CAN SEE: Jeremy Renner, 1 year after his fatal accident with a snow tractor, returns to acting

Did Jeremy Renner doubt his recovery?

Jeremy Renner previously declared for CNN, in which He had expressed some of his concern about not knowing if he would be able to perform all those movements. Despite having a designated stuntman, Renner managed to execute all the stunts on the day of filming, which, in his words, was a “huge confidence boost” for him after a year of rehabilitation and intensive physical therapy.

YOU CAN SEE: Jeremy Renner gives his first interview after an accident that almost ended his life: “I chose to survive”

How is Jeremy Renner currently?

Jeremy Renner He commented on how his recovery process went after the accident and how his life has experienced significant changes in the last nine months. In his words, he expressed: “I feel very grateful and lucky to be able to stand, walk and enjoy life.” He added that he has a deep appreciation for existence as he described his life as truly precious.

Who did Jeremy Renner rescue from the accident?

Jeremy Renner That afternoon he was with some relatives and one of them was his little nephew, who was almost run over by the tractor, but Renner ended up rescuing him. This accident was serious for the actor because it affected a large part of his body. However, Renner noted in an interview with CNN that it was something he had to do.

Jeremy Renner with his daughter in the commercial for the 2024 Super Bowl. Photo: capture by Silk

#Jeremy #Renner #dangerous #moves #Hawkeye #fun #commercial