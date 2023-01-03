Jeremy Renner fell victim to a terrible accident yesterday, with the actor also known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which in the past few hours has been operated on and is now in critical but stable conditionalthough still in intensive care.

Further dramatic details have also emerged about what happened: It appears that Renner was trying to clear the road of snow at the Mount Rose Ski Tahoe resort near Reno, Nevada. A snow blower, second dynamics not yet accurately reconstructed, it would have passed over his leg, causing a heavy hemorrhage. To this would also be added a thoracic trauma as well as damage to the orthopedic level.

L’hemorrhage was initially rear-ended by a doctor acquaintance who happened to be nearby, but the actor was rushed to the hospital where he had to go through a rather complex operation. The conditions yesterday were considered critical, but in the meantime the intervention was carried out and now it is a matter of seeing how the matter will evolve.

Meanwhile, Renner’s family has expressed gratitude to all those who cared for the actor and to the doctors who rescued him. “He has exited the operating room and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition,” said a statement from Samantha Mast, who handles public relations for Renner. “Jeremy’s family would like to express gratitude to all of the doctors and nurses who are treating him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, the Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families. grateful for all the love and support shown by the fans.”

Jeremy Renner was starring, in the role of Hawk eyeof all the major Avengers films within the MCU, as well as the Hawkeye TV series released on Disney+.