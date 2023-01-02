Today is quite important in terms of entertainment news, especially those related to the world of Marveland is that the actor Jeremy Rennerwho plays hawkeye in it MCU he is seriously injured. Although it was only revealed that he is currently in the hospital, the details about what happened were somewhat uncertain.

A new testimony from a neighbor who witnessed the accident, Renner he was cleaning the snow from his house in Tahoe, Snowfall, this with the classic devices for removing said cold material. However, by accident the machine passed over his leg, this caused a lot of blood loss, so they had to call an emergency helicopter.

The middle TMZ reports that police treated the area as an active crime scene, because the snowcat it has built-in safety details that should have prevented the accident. The actor’s representatives added that “his family is with him and he is receiving excellent care. He is stable but the treatment is serious.

For now the papers Renner in the world of Marvel have been reduced, given that last year the series of hawkeye, which is a supposed end to the era of the character. However, there is still no graphic farewell to the character, so fans are waiting for the second season and find out what will happen to him. Clint Barton.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: These types of accidents are quite serious, the important thing is that the actor was treated quickly. Now it only remains to know if in a few hours he will be more stable.