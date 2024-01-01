A year ago, Jeremy Renner experienced a tragic accident that almost cost him his life. On January 1, 2023, Renner was all over the media for having been run over by a snowplow, which affected a large part of his body and even led him to undergo multiple operations after breaking thirty bones. However, this is now history for the actor, who begins his 2024 with his return to acting with the series 'Mayor Kingstown'.

This time Jeremy Renner, the also remembered Hawkeye, hero of Marvel's 'Avengers'. He returns to the screens to play Mike McLusky in the series 'Mayor Kingstown'. Likewise, Renner, in an interview for a year-end program, spoke about his physical recovery.

'Mayor Kingstown' Trailer

How did Jeremy Renner confirm his return to acting?

In a live program for New Year's Eve parties in the United States. Jeremy Renner confirmed his return to acting for the series 'Mayor Kingstown', which is entering its third season. It should be noted that this production stopped its recordings after the protagonist's accident.

“It's been a wonderfully busy year. I think I'm ready and I think I'm strong enough. I'll literally be back in a week,” Renner said.

What is 'Mayor Kingstown' about?

'Mayor of Kingstown' focuses on the McLusky family. The series portrays in a raw and dramatic way how the McLusky family tries to establish order and justice in a city that lacks rules. Mike, the youngest brother of the family, faces the challenge of managing relationships with the Police, politicians, prisoners and criminal gangs to reduce tension both inside and outside the prison. In his position as mayor, he employs unique tactics to quell the violent atmosphere that dominates the city.

Jeremy Renner is the protagonist in this series 'Mayor Kingstown' from Paramount. / Photo: YouTube screenshot

