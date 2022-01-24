In recent months, the number of Mexicans in Europe has grown, in addition, some players have managed to change clubs, while others, mainly young people from Liga MX, have aroused the interest of some teams from the old continent that could move through them in the next summer market.
Atlas v Pumas UNAM – Playoffs Torneo Grita Mexico A21 Liga MX / Refugio Ruiz/GettyImages
One of the Mexican talents that has evolved the most in recent years is Jeremy Márquez, a 21-year-old who has already been a starter for the Atlas for several tournaments, showing since he was a teenager a lot of talent with the ball and being in the previous semester a Crucial piece, although silent, so that the red and blacks have won the league title.
This level of Márquez has not gone unnoticed, as the Mexican has drawn the attention of a club in LaLiga. This is Cádiz, who has already made the first approach with the Atlas to find out details about Márquez. The Spanish team conducted a survey to find out what the price of the Mexican is, as well as his contractual condition. However, it can be confirmed that at the moment there is no formal offer for his services, although there is close monitoring of his growth as a midfield player.
