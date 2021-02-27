On May 8, 2020, the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, warned of a situation that, collaterally, had been catalyzed by the coronavirus health crisis: “The pandemic continues to unleash a wave of hatred and xenophobia, seeking scapegoats and fostering fear“At the same time, he urged governments to take action and “strengthen the immunity of our societies against the virus of hate”. At the end of April, a coalition of Asian-American groups, through the organization STOP AAPI HATE, published almost 1,500 complaints regarding racist incidents. Of these, 125 referred to physical assaults. To this day, they continue to number in the hundreds. The location of the focus of the pandemic, the city of Wuhan (China), has catapulted a xenophobic treatment that already existed, but that has multiplied.

Jeremy Lin, champion of the NBA in 2019 with Toronto Raptors and, currently, in the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA development league (G-League), fed up with the situation, has raised his voice. In a letter through his Facebook account, he explained a personal situation that, far from staying there, hides a structural reality that punishes the Asian and Asian-American population on a daily basis.: “Something is changing in this generation of Asian Americans. We are tired of being told that we do not experience racism, we are tired of lowering our heads and saying nothing. We are tired of Asian children growing up and being asked where they ‘really’ are from, making fun of our eyes, being considered exotic, or being told that we are inherently unattractive. “, begins by relating. Lin was born in California in 1988, but his parents emigrated from Taiwan to the United States in the mid-1970s. Since his emergence in professional basketball, the denunciation of xenophobic behavior towards him has been a constant.

After being left out of the 2010 Draft positions, he signed a contract with the Golden State Warriors; although his name would begin to resonate, and very strongly, in the following season, with the Knicks. In the Big Apple, he averaged 14.6 points, 6.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds. In New York City itself, during 2020, there was an 867% increase in complaints of racism towards the population with Asian features, according to data from CBS News. “We are tired of stereotypes in Hollywood affecting our psyche and limiting what we believe we can be. We are tired of being invisible, of making mistakes with our partner or saying that our struggles are not so real “, continues on your social network profile.

Jeremy Lin, who has averaged 11.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds in his NBA career, was quick to inscribe his name in the memory of any fan of the best league in the world. In his first season with the Knicks, against the Los Angeles Lakers of Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol, in the Madison Square Garden, managed to score 38 points. The performance would unleash the madness in the pavilion and would be the birth of the “Linsanity” phenomenon. According to the point guard, not even his long, and remembered career has saved him from being one more victim: “Being an NBA veteran does not protect me from being called ‘coronavirus’ on the court“, he confesses. An episode as sad as it is embarrassing that he makes public with the intention of promoting a change in society: “I want something better for my elders who worked so hard and sacrificed so much to make a life for themselves here. I want something better for my niece and nephew and future children. I want something better for the next generation of athletes. So here we are from again, sharing how we feel. Is anyone listening? “, concludes.