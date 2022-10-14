British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced, during a press conference, Friday, the appointment of Hunt as finance minister, following Quarting’s resignation.

Hunt held several previous government positions, including as Minister of Culture in 2010, and Minister of Health in 2012.

Hunt also took over as Secretary of State in 2018.

Hunt was also a former presidential candidate, according to the Conservatives.

And former Finance Minister Quarting had said in a statement, Friday, that Prime Minister Truss had dismissed him from his post.

Under the resignation, Quarting became the third finance minister to leave the government this year.

“You have asked me to resign as Finance Minister. I have,” Quarting said in a letter to The Terrace posted on Twitter.

Liz Truss met Quarting, earlier today, at the government headquarters in Downing Street, after returning quickly from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington, USA.

The ouster of the finance minister, just 38 days after his appointment, came against the backdrop of the political and economic crisis caused by the plan to support the economy, which he announced 3 weeks ago, and included tax cuts, worth 45 billion pounds, to be financed through government borrowing.

The controversial “mini-budget”, announced by Quarting on September 23, was to scrap the 45 per cent tax on wealthy Britons whose annual income exceeds £150,000, or about $167,400.