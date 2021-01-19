Leader of the British Labor Party until the electoral rout of December 2019, Jeremy Corbyn has been erased from the landscape in just over a year. But now he is back, and by far it must be said: this Monday, before the High Court of Justice in London, he started the battle to obtain his reinstatement in the parliamentary group of Labor and restore his honor.

The basics of a program antiliberal

While he had managed to put the party back on the rails of an authentic socialist left, after decades of social-liberal Blairist hegemony, and convinced hundreds of thousands of young activists to join it, his many opponents in the governing bodies have instrumentalised an investigation into anti-Semitic remarks or behavior in certain locals in order to oust him outright. Not suspected of any racist hostility towards anyone, Corbyn also takes up the torch in the struggles for social justice and world peace.

This weekend, in the company of Yanis Varoufakis (read here the long interview that the economist gave us), trade unionists and leaders of the Left Labor, he launched the Peace and Justice Project movement, which has not vocation to recruit members, but more to federate on the bases of an anti-balance and anti-austerity program: climate issues, social and economic security, democratization of society, public media, access to drugs and vaccines, etc. “The power of a few over the greatest number rests on an increasingly fragile foundation,” he encourages.