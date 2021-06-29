British journalist Jeremy Clarkson has really done everything in his television career. In addition to Top Gear, a show that launched him in the world of entertainment as one of the world’s leading auto experts, Clarkson presented Robot Wars and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire; and once he exited the BBC due to mounting tensions between him and the network, he was persuaded to continue with a car show on Amazon Prime. The Grand Tour was another great success, but now Clarkson is riding another wave: that of agriculture.

Clarkson’s Farm is a show that shows its recognizable face grappling with country life and other engines, albeit different from those that mount fast cars. Tractors, in particular, are the protagonists, again on Amazon Prime, of new sketches. Once again, bet won: viewers are enjoying the new program very much, to the point that the company led by Jeff Bezos has already renewed the contract for a second season. This is what some British newspapers report. Clarkson also stated that his agricultural activity is fun, but also expensive: “it really costs me a fortune“, He admitted.

The online reviews on the program are undoubtedly more positive than The Grand Tour, the heir of Top Gear in terms of format also due to the constant presence of James May and Richard Hammond: Clarkson’s Farm scored over 9 out of 10. There is no doubt that there is some mastery in packaging the shows, on the part of the host, considering that among the viewers of the series there are not many who would have watched a year of running a farm, with all its problems, without Clarkson’s presence.

However, there are those who crushed him, like the newspaper The Guardian: “The birds will fly, the fish will swim, Clarkson will play the Clarkson and scoff at the government bureaucracy that surrounds all farming activities until the cows return home. For every Clarkson who sucks up money, resources, time and publicity, there are other, newer, brighter, more fun and more valuable things that are not being realized. The most generous interpretation that can be given to the program is that Clarkson, by being so visibly idiotic (and incompetent), is subtly repositioning himself as a buffoon rather than a self-indulgent petrolhead. But that still leaves him with a long career line to hoe, alas“.