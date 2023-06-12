Nice guy, that Jeremy Clarkson

You can find what you want about Jeremy Clarkson, but the fact is that he knows how to keep things busy. He did that when he was still a presenter at Top Gear and he still does to this day.

His latest series, Clarkson’s Fram is another gem. In short, Jeremy runs a 400 acre farm in his own typical way. If you haven’t seen it yet, do it! Gets up Amazon Prime.

But we’re not going to talk about that now, we’re talking about Jeremy Clarkson getting an entire F1 team drunk. How about that?

Jeremy Clarkson gets entire F1 team drunk

Quite simply, Clarkson brought the entire team at alpine a huge load of beer. He did so in response to the tweet below.

As we all know, Esteban Ocon managed to finish third in the principality. And someone who finishes in third place ends up on the podium. So Jezza had to get to work and beer had to be brought to the Alpine factory.

No sooner said than done, he grabbed his tractor, hung a large trailer behind it and loaded it with beer. To the great hilarity and delight of the Alpine employees, because a beer is even tastier when it’s free.

It is not known whether Jeremy Clarkson will make such a promise again. But he does keep his word. That’s nice again!

This article Jeremy Clarkson enters complete F1 team drunk first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

