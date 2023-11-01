Several witnesses reported seeing Rosalía at the movies with a new companion. Then enjoying the movie ‘Wild Games’ and having dinner at an Italian restaurant. Some photos also seemed to confirm the beginning of what could become the fall romance: the Catalan woman was walking through a Los Angeles market with her new friend, Jeremy Allen White. Neither of them has confirmed the new illusion, but the images ended speculation about a possible reconciliation between the author of ‘Malamente’ and Rauw Alejandro.

Allen White is a 32-year-old American actor who has spent a lifetime on the film set. He has become Hollywood’s “it boy” thanks to his work in the Disney+ series ‘The Bear’ as the tormented and perfectionist chef Carmy Berzatto. The role earned him his first Golden Globe and could net him his first Emmy next year. But he was already well-known to the public for his work in ‘Shameless’, playing Philip Gallagher from 2011 to 2021. A success that has been overshadowed this year by his high-profile separation from actress Addison Timlin.

The couple married in 2019 after a long courtship that began in 2013 and have two daughters: Ezer Billie, five years old, and Dolores Wild, two. In May she filed for divorce and details about the custody agreement have emerged that reveal the actor’s possible addictions.

Allen and Timlin agreed to joint custody of the two minors, although he has to undergo controls to be able to enjoy them. He has a Soberlink device to make sure he is sober while he is with his daughters and is tested several times a week. Additionally, he is required to attend therapy and an Alcoholics Anonymous center. These are the terms that People magazine revealed and whose failure to comply would cause him to lose custody.

Cordiality



“They had trust issues during their relationship,” a source close to the couple told Page Six. The actress said on Instagram that she feels “a single mother” and “very alone,” especially “when something magical happens and you have no one by your side to share it with.”

The ex-couple achieved a cordial separation. “They are separated but they get along well,” her entourage tells People magazine.

«They love their daughters and spend time together. “When she filed for divorce, he got angry, but things have calmed down a bit,” the source adds. Already separated, Allen White was photographed in August kissing actress Ashley Moore, but based on his dates with Rosalía, it seems the romance did not prosper.