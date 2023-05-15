The couple had been married for 4 years and have two children.

Surprisingly, the VIP couple announced their separation. We are talking about Jeremy Allen White who is now one step away from divorcing his wife Addison Timlin. Apparently it would have been her to make the decision to start the divorce papers.

A real twist for fans of Jeremy Allen White, who never expected this divorce. The couple got married in October 2019 but had been together for much earlier as they have known each other since their teens. The couple also have two daughters. They welcomed their first child in October 2018 and another in December 2020.

Source: web

And to think that just a few months ago, in January when White won the Golden Globes as best television actor in a musical or comedy series, the wife publicly thanked her husband on social media telling him: “I love you to the bottom of my bones.”

“I love this photo because you look 14 and 31 at the same time. Watching you win on Tuesday was one of the most overwhelming moments of my entire life, watching you win last night while holding our two babies was truly out of this world.” – this is the rest of the message posted on Instagram.

Today, however, only 5 months after that post, the unexpected announcement of the divorce arrived. So the wedding ends for the couple.

Jeremy Allen White32, is famous for having been Lip Gallagher in the hit series Shameles from 2011 to 2021. But last year he was also Carmen Carmy Berzatto in The Bear. Addison Timlin31, is also an American actress and has acted in several films such as Lethal Attraction, Men of Words, Like Me, That Awkward Moment and Life Like.