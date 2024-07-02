Jeremie Frimpong is open to leaving Bayer Leverkusen and his preference would be to return to the Premier League, where he previously played in Manchester City’s youth ranks, 90min understands. However, the move is currently on hold as the player is in Germany playing in Euro 2024 with his national team.
Both Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in the Leverkusen player. The City are more interested in the player, having already had internal negotiations to make the move. But for City to make a move for the Dutch midfielder, they would probably have to sell Kyle Walker, who is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia. Walker is also at Euro 2024, so that would have to wait as well.
On the other hand, FC Barcelona could bet on Frimpong, as Hansi Flick is a great admirer of his. But the financial uncertainty surrounding the club means that the player prefers to head to England.
But Frimpong will have to be patient. After a historic season in which they won the first ever Bundesliga title under Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen are unlikely to let all their stars leave in the summer transfer window. One of the players likely to leave the club is Jonathan Tah, and the German side could retain Frimpong in their squad.
Let’s remember that the Dutch footballer has a contract with Bayer Leverkusen until June 2028, so his departure will not be easy and could become one of the soap operas of the market.
More news about the transfer market
#Jeremie #Frimpong #prefers #Premier #League #signing #Barcelona
Leave a Reply