Jeremias Rodriguez left theIsland of the Famous. The castaway eliminated on televoting ended up Playa Sgamada but he decided to leave.

Not even the hangout with dad Gustavo he made Jeremias change his mind, who had already expressed his intention to leave days ago.

“I want to go home, I need to see my family and my girlfriend. I can not handle it anymore” – he said as soon as he landed a Playa Sgamada.

Many have tried to make him desist from this choice, but Jeremias Rodriguez announced however and farewell.

“They all tried to convince me to stay, but I want to go back, I’m very sure. I came here for my dad. I’ve already done two reality shows, it’s a world I don’t like “ – his words that sparked the reaction of Vladimir Luxuria.

For the columnist, Jeremias’ complaint against the world of reality TV seemed strange when in Italy he is famous only for participating in this type of program.

“Nobody knows the path I took. I disappeared for three years, not only from the world of entertainment, because I had things to solve: a repressed anger, which came out at the wrong times, with people who didn’t deserve it “ – the answer of the young man who, almost in tears, explained the reason that pushed him to participate in the Isola dei Famosi this year.

“I lacked the approval of the people, I made the decision to come here also to have that approval” – her words.

Before leaving, there was an attack on those who criticize his family.

“I’m a Rodriguez and it’s been 15 years that my family and I have suffered attacks that are often useless. This situation is not something that I have been looking for, it happened to me by reflex. I haven’t done anything wrong, I’m a human being who has had many problems in the past and faced them “.