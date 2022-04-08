Jeremias Rodriguez is his experience on the Island of the Famous. Unfortunately, however, this time too he made enemies.

Among these the first out of this edition, Antonio Zequila who quickly revealed that the boy would hide a secret.

Last night, during the episode of the reality show, the topic was brought up and Belen Rodriguez’s younger brother admitted that there would be something to say:

It hurts me not to be able to reveal everything. I need to tell. I would like to take off this burden that I carry. I’m sick in here I want to go out, I don’t feel like myself. I have a past that I cannot tell, I would like to do it but I cannot. I was told that certain things would be better not to say them and every time I try to tell you they call me in the Confessional. I mean, I understand that I don’t have to. This thing doesn’t make me feel good and I don’t want to be here anymore under these conditions.

It seems that the crisis you are talking about lasted a long time:

Sometimes I feel bad even now. I get crises, but now I try to get them through. It took me the 7 months in Argentina alone, I found myself alone in the shit that I couldn’t go back. Cecilia came to see me, but I have never been with her.

I was not there with my head, I was, bad, really bad. My family saved my life. You know how hard it was to accept how much shit I was. I didn’t accept myself, I didn’t accept what I was, it’s bad not to accept who you are. Why do I have to hide? Everyone can judge me, but I am this, even the sclera are part of me. I don’t care who I am not seen for. For some things I had to say ‘Dad, mom, Belen, Celicilia, this …’ It was ten years of suffering, I didn’t accept, I knew, I knew, but I didn’t want to understand and accept, because it hurt.

An old interview with the boy was triggered by the Bici newspaper which reported the words of an old story. Is it possible that the boy does not want to talk so as not to damage the notoriety of his older sister?