The comment on the social media of the expert after the elimination from the Island of the Famous.

Jeremias Rodriguez has abandoned theIsland of the Famous a few days ago. The castaway landed in Honduras together with dad Gustavo it was then split by the parent during play.

The last episode the televoting decreed its elimination and the transfer to Playa Sgamada but Jeremias preferred to give up his second adventure and go home.

A few days earlier he had already expressed a certain discontent and the intention to quit. He too much lack of family and girlfriend.

But to tell the truth it wasn’t a nice Island of the Famous for him. Jeremias from the beginning appeared suffering to this world that is close to him. He has repeatedly criticized the program and his shipwrecked him.

In front of whom how Vladimir Luxuria pointed out that in Italy he is famous only for participating in this type of program, Jeremias brought up his story and the real motivation that prompted him to return to Honduras after the last participation.

Source: web

Jeremias admitted he did it to seek people’s approval. Jeremias had been 3 years since he no longer appeared in the spotlight due to some of his problems to be solved.

The return was not exciting. From home, a few hours after the live broadcast, some fans asked the famous investigator of the VIPs on Instagram what he thought of Jeremias.

“He needs help” – made his debut in his Instagram stories. “Help that he will not be able to find in the midst of that hunger. I hope he can recover and stay away from TV, it hurts “ – he concluded.

It is not clear what problems Jeremias has suffered in the past but many have criticized his too aggressive, defensive attitude. We will know more information as soon as he lands in Italy and returns to the studio.