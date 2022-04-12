Jeremias’ father would have confided to Antonio Zequila a secret from his past when he was still living in Argentina.

Last week Antonio Zequila guest a Afternoon 5 from Barbara D’Urso speaking of the balance of his adventure atIsland of the Famous, he also made the name of those who disappointed him the most among the competitors. For Zequila Jeremias Rodriguez it was the most disappointing one.

“The person who disappointed me the most is Jeremias. He is an arrogant, rude and disrespectful guy. When we were taking shelter in the little house for the storm, we were talking. He had taken the floor and rudely said “shut up” to his father. Gustavo then came out in tears and I hugged him. I asked him why Jeremias had behaved that way. He confided a secret to me that I cannot reveal “ – he said.

What secret was Zequila talking about? Apparently Jeremias when he lived in Argentina made a big trouble with his father who locked him in the house.

In reality, both Jeremias and his sister Cecilia revealed the story during their adventure at GF Vip.

Cecilia palando with Ignazio Moser in the house he confided: “In Jeremias’ strangest moments it was difficult to talk to him, Belen couldn’t. When he is sick he does not want to talk, when he was like this and had those moments it was difficult, you have to know how to take it. I was with him in silence. He wanted to be alone with me. He didn’t want to talk, he was just looking for pampering, he wants to be pampered. In Argentina he made a big mess, my father locked him up he didn’t want him to go out and locked him inside the house. I flew to Argentina, he was crying and asked to be alone with me. I sat on the sofa with him and we were alone, unfortunately he didn’t let off steam, we were united without speaking” – her words.

But also Jeremias Rodriguez during the previous adventure to the GF he told:

“In those moments I was not there with my head and I was not at all well. Indeed let’s just say that I was sick because this is the truth. My family saved me from everything. I was in the midst of crap and it wasn’t easy to accept and admit it. I didn’t accept what I was, I didn’t accept myself. Guys it’s awful not to accept yourself. I was like ‘why do I have to hide?’ Ok everyone can judge me and that’s okay, that’s what I am, even with the hidden skeletons “.

It’s still: “All of this is part of me. I don’t care who I am not seen for. For some things I had to say ‘Dad, mom, Belen, Cecilia, this is me’. It was ten years of suffering, I didn’t accept, I knew, I knew, but I didn’t want to understand and accept, because it hurt ”.