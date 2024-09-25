Among the guests who will take part in the event Lucca Comics & Games 2024scheduled from Wednesday 30 October to Sunday 3 November, there will be officially Jeph LoebAmerican screenwriter, television producer and comic book author, winner of 5 Wizard Fan Awards and 4 Eisner Awards.

Born in Stamford on January 29, 1958, Loeb began his career as a screenwriter, producing his first work in 1985, the film Desire to Win (directed by Rod Daniel), followed by the creation of the subject of Command (1985) with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In the 1990s he made his debut as a DC comics author, where he established a long-standing partnership with the American cartoonist Tim Saleand with which he created numerous successful works such as Batman: The Long Halloween, Batman: Hush, Batman:Dark Victory, Catwoman: Roman Holiday, Superman/Batman And Superman: Seasons.

In 2005, Loeb signed a contract with Marvel Comics, for which he created other important works: Daredevil: Yellow, Captain America: White, Spider-Man: Blue And Hulk: Greyas well as a story arc of the Wolverine series (in collaboration with our fellow countryman Simone Bianchi) and a new Hulk series drawn by Ed McGuinness.

Between 2021 and 2024, the American author continues with the plots of The Long Halloween in the special Nightmares and in the miniseries The Last Halloween.