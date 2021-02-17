The world of television game shows in the United States is in turmoil. Brayden Andrew Smith, five times champion of Jeopardy and considered a brilliant mind, he died unexpectedly at age 24, his family reported. It happened just three months after the departure of Alex Trebek, the show’s historic host.

The news of Brayden’s death surprised more than one. It was her family who made her known through an obituary on the web, a widely used practice for farewells in the North American country.

“Brayden Andrew Smith passed away on Friday morning, February 5, in Las Vegas, Nevada. I was 24 years old“Thus his departure was announced.

Of his death, it is hardly known what happened after undergoing surgery, but the reason why he had to undergo this procedure or whether he had a pre-existing disease is unknown. That is one of the mysteries that revolves around this story, after her mother Deborah Smith only limited herself to saying that her departure was “unexpected.”

Local media could only report that Smith was admitted to a hospital in Southern Nevada a few days before his death. The rest were communicated by the family.

“The outpouring of love for Brayden is overwhelming,” the mom tweeted, thanking for the messages of support. “We cannot express how much your beautiful comments comfort us during this painfully sad time. Thank you.”

And he spread, through the obituary, the request of the family so that donations in memory of your child to the Brayden Smith Memorial Fund, “dedicated to advancing the educational aspirations of Southern Nevada students.”

Brayden had appeared six times on America’s biggest question-and-answer show. Of those six presentations, in five he was the winner. Had accumulated a total of $ 115,798 in prizes and was waiting to be able to participate in the championship round of the contest.

The obituary of Brayden Smith, the Jeopardy champion who died “unexpectedly”.

His good time on the show had coincided with Trebek’s last appearances as a host. In November, after battling pancreatic cancer for a long time, the historic host finally passed away at age 80. In 2019 he had made it known that he was ill and that he would continue to lead the contest as long as he could work.

For that reason, Brayden was baptized as “Alex’s last great champion.” Unfortunately, he could not enjoy this important achievement for long. But it brought them together in a very special way.

“The best thing in my life was spending time with Trebek. Finally being on stage with someone I have seen five nights a week for over a decade was truly a dream come true,” he explained in an interview with Deseret News.

According to the obituary his family published, “Brayden achieved a lifelong dream” by winning at Jeopardy, where he had been for the first time as an elementary school kid.

Now a graduate of the University of Nevada at Las Vegas last year with a degree in economics, the young enthusiast “intended to go to law school and become a federal government attorney“.

“He was a voracious and self-taught reader, lover of knowledge and defender of justice. His room was filled with books on political science, philosophy, economics and history. He recently served as an intern at the prestigious Cato Institute in Washington, DC, where he did research criminal justice reform issues, “added the farewell message.

Before going through college, Brayden had already proven his ability in wisdom contests, with huge entries at Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada, earning him a college scholarship.

But just as he was a scholar and a person interested in the greatest and most serious causes, this teenager also liked trivia. “Brayden loved classic and not-so-classic movies. He could be explaining the symbolism in Citizen Kane one moment and the comic moment in Dumb and Dumber the next,” remarked his family.

That varied taste was also seen in music: “He played the saxophone and enjoyed listening to everything from Duke Ellington, Chet Baker and Miles Davis to the Beach Boys, Steely Dan and Toto.” He was also a fan of the Detroit Tigers of Major League Baseball and the Vegas Golden Knights of ice hockey.

The JEOPARDY! family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith. He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant. Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden’s family. He will be missed. – Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 12, 2021

“Jeopardy! ‘ It is one of the oldest and most difficult quizzes on American television, even used to measure the dexterity of some artificial intelligence machines. premiered on NBC in 1964, long before Smith was born, and he became an icon of American television.

After learning the news of Brayden’s death, the program issued a statement. “The Jeopardy! Family is heartbroken over the tragic loss of Brayden Smith. He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant. Our condolences to the Brayden family. We will miss him,” he posted.

JPE