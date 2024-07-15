In a very recent note on the official blogNVIDIA has announced that on July 29, during the 50th annual SIGGRAPH conference in Denver, the world’s leading graphics and technology innovation conference, Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, and Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta, will hold a public dialogue on the future developments of artificial intelligence, virtual simulations and the evolution of the world of computing. The announcement, which is already generating a wave of enthusiastic comments on social media, also highlights the presence of exceptional speakers such as Dava Newman of the MIT Media Lab and Mark Sagar of Soul Machines, who will be entrusted with the task of illustrating what will be the future intersections between bioengineering, design and digital humans.

In homage to the rich legacy of the 50th anniversary of SIGGRAPHwill also be presented to the public the first “Stephen Parker Award”in memory of the innovations of Stephen Parker, vice president of Nvidia, who left an indelible mark on the field of interactive graphics and ray tracing.

The presence of approximately 100 exhibitors at the conference and the Innovation Zone of SIGGRAPHwhere over a dozen startups will demonstrate how graphic innovations are finding application in fields as diverse as robotics, manufacturing and scientific research, They represent irrefutable evidence of a rapidly evolving multifaceted sector. To give some examples, Tomorrow.io will show how it aims to revolutionize climatology using the digital twin Nvidia Earth-2 to Provide Accurate Weather ForecastsWhile Looking Glass, pioneer of new holographic technology will present 3D content experiences without the need for headsets.

Since its inception in 1974 in Boulder, Colorado, SIGGRAPH has distinguished itself by showcasing groundbreaking innovations such as the “Aspen Movie Map,” the precursor to Google Street View, and the first screening of Pixar’s Luxo Jr., which redefined the art of animation.