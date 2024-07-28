The American actor Jensen Ackles announced ‘Vought Rid’, a prequel to Amazon’s ‘The Boys’ series, during a San Diego Comic-Con panel currently running through Sunday.

The new series will once again feature Jensen Ackles playing his character as Soldier Boy in ‘The Boys’ and Aya Cash in the role of Stormfront, and will be set in New York in the 1950s.

In a statement obtained by Variety, “The Boys” creator Eric Kripke and “Vought Rising” writer-producer Paul Grellong described the project as “a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the ’50s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy and the diabolical maneuverings of a superwoman known to fans as Stormfront, then going by the name Clara Vought.”

Jensen Ackles Instagram Photo

‘The Boys’ premiered its fourth season on Prime in June, in which its arrogant and subversive superheroes navigated the difficulties of collaborating with each other to save the world.

The series is scheduled to end with a fifth season, which has not yet been released.

The franchise has launched other alternate series such as ‘Gen V’, ‘The Boys: Diabolicals’ and at the end of 2023 they announced ‘The Boys: Mexico’, a series that will feature actors such as Diego Luna and Gael García.