Jens Toornstra had already scored against his old team in the third minute of the cracker between Feyenoord and FC Utrecht. He did not cheer, but the goal was good for a draw (1-1). “I think we got the most out of it.”

“He puts it down fantastically,” said Toornstra ESPN when he sees the images of his opening goal. Bas Dost gave a wonderful assist with a heel, after which Toornstra could easily finish. Then he did not cheer. ,,I had already said in advance: if I score I want to cheer with respect. I’ve never been such an exuberant cheerer, so this came naturally.”

Feyenoord came alongside in the 90th minute via substitute Alizera Jahanbakhsh, but Toornstra was not very dissatisfied. “I think we defended well for 70 minutes and gave little away. You have to score at the right moments and we did that. We had another chance in the very last minute and if you make it you leave the field with a win. Even when Feyenoord started to press, we gave away few great opportunities. I think 1-1 against the leader is a great result.” See also Gynecologist who used his own sperm may be active for longer

Happy with debut

Debuting trainer Michael Silberbauer shared that opinion, although he also saw the chances of winning. “It was a good game, we could go for the win. I think it could have been more if we had been calmer and luckier. Then the 2-0 could have fallen. We did not do that and that is why Feyenoord could give everything for the equalizer.”

In general, the brand new trainer is satisfied with the commitment and the game of his team. “With the time we had, I can’t expect more from the guys. You have to put a lot of energy into them if you want to rise in the league, and they do. It’s a good group. We can talk a lot about football and they also consult with each other.”