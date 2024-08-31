“Ukraine has the right to defend itself. According to international law, this right does not stop at the borders,” Stoltenberg told the German newspaper, adding that NATO was not informed of Ukraine’s plans in advance and played no role in them.

NATO’s secretary general said Ukraine risks advancing into Russian territory but it is up to Kiev how to manage its military campaign.

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made it clear that the operation aims to create a buffer zone to prevent further Russian cross-border attacks,” he said, according to Reuters.

“As with all military operations, this is risky. But it is up to Ukraine to decide how to defend itself,” he continued.

Ukraine carried out a major cross-border incursion into the Kursk region on August 6, while Russian forces continue to press towards the strategic center of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine.

The incursion was also discussed at a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on Wednesday at Kyiv’s request amid Russia’s largest wave of air strikes on Ukraine.

The council, which includes members of the Western military alliance and Ukraine, was created last year to enable close coordination between the alliance and Kyiv.

Russia called the Kursk operation a “major provocation” and said it would respond.