FROM THE ENCOUNTER IN BRUSSELS. NATO continues to seek the path of dialogue with Russia, but “it is prepared for the worst” and is ready to unleash its response that “will make Moscow pay a very high price”. These are days of maximum tension for Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance. In the headquarters in Brussels, the former Norwegian prime minister outlines the points of the strategy for dealing with the Ukrainian crisis. And in this interview with «La Stampa» he assures that NATO sees no ambiguity in the Italian position because Prime Minister Mario Draghi has assured him that Rome too, if necessary, «is ready to impose sanctions».

During the phone call with Macron, Putin’s dissatisfaction with the answers you sent emerged: did he expect this reaction?

«We are ready to start a dialogue with Russia. Nobody has an interest in having an armed conflict. With a political solution we would all win. We invited her to the NATO-Russia Council and then we sent written proposals together with the US. I understand that they need more time to evaluate them. We are ready to meet them when they are ready, to sit down and discuss to talk about all the issues that are on the table ».

Are you confident or do you fear the worst?

“We are working hard for the best political solution, but we are prepared for the worst. Our message is that if Russia once again uses force against Ukraine, it will have to pay a high price, with economic and political sanctions. We will provide support to Ukraine to uphold its right to self-defense and of course we are also ready to protect and defend all allies if necessary ”.

How will your response materialize in the event of an attack?

“We have made it clear that there will be sanctions. Furthermore, the support provided by the allies to Ukraine, the equipment and the training, will cost Russia dearly because the Ukrainian army is much more prepared, trained and equipped than in 2014. And if Russia’s goal is to have less NATO to its boundaries, will get the opposite. In case of aggression, once again we will send more forces ».

What kind of “attack” might your reaction trigger? A military invasion or something else?

“It could be a full-fledged invasion with tens of thousands of troops, artillery, missiles. But it could also be other types of assaults. Undercover operations, sabotage, coups and severe cyber attacks. We are ready to react to this too. I also see that Russia already has many intelligence officers operating inside the country ».

Are you sure that all allies will be fully aligned on the response to be given to Russia?

«Yes, I am confident because we have already proved it. In 2014, contrary to the forecasts of some analysts, the European allies and North America were able to impose sanctions and to support them for eight years. And now they have declared that they are ready to do it again ».

Will Italy also go all the way?

«I met the Prime Minister Draghi in Rome before Christmas. And we also participated together in the meeting with President Biden last Monday. There was a clear message from Prime Minister Draghi, from all the other European leaders and obviously also from Biden: we are ready to impose sanctions ».

A few days ago, the leaders of some of the main Italian companies met Putin: was it an appropriate meeting, given the moment?

“It is not for me to comment on every single activity of business leaders in each of the 30 NATO countries. The important thing for me is that all allies have fully implemented the agreed sanctions and decided to impose more if necessary. Although obviously our goal is to prevent this from happening. We believe in the role of diplomacy and dialogue and we will continue along this path, without forgetting that in this case the aggressor is Russia. The idea that Ukraine is threatening Russia means turning reality upside down ”.

The United States, Canada and the United Kingdom have activated military training missions in Ukraine and the EU is also evaluating this hypothesis. But some countries, including Germany and Italy, are reluctant because they fear provoking Moscow: are they right?

“Some allies do training operations and I think that’s a good thing. Canada in particular has invited all countries to participate in its mission. We should have a pragmatic approach and do something together, within NATO, to go further in helping Ukraine to uphold its right to self-defense. “

In your opinion, therefore, are there no ambiguities in the Italian position towards Russia?

«Italy has been very clear on the decisions taken in NATO and on the strengthening of our presence on the eastern flank. Italy is part of the “battlegroup” that we deployed in Latvia after the aggression against Ukraine in 2014. It is engaged in our air patrol, including in the Black Sea. It will also lead our training mission in Iraq. It is truly contributing to our collective defense and security in many different ways, something that I really appreciate. Then Italy also believes in dialogue, but this is NATO’s approach. We believe in deterrence and dialogue and there is no contradiction between being strong, firm and engaging in dialogue ».

In March, the EU will adopt its strategic compass and some leaders argue that it should be more independent in the field of defense: can the EU defend itself without NATO?

“NATO is the cornerstone of European security because it unites North America and Europe. Two world wars and the Cold War proved that we need to be together. Furthermore, 80% of NATO defense spending comes from non-EU allies. There is therefore a question of resources, as well as geography. Finally, let’s not forget that NATO brings all Europeans to the tables. Without it, there would be only bilateral relations. I am in favor of European efforts to provide new capabilities to strengthen the competitiveness of the European defense industry, something that I have strongly supported. I also welcome the strengthening of cooperation between NATO and the EU, taken to unprecedented levels. But what we need are more European capabilities, not new structures. NATO has its own response force and every time Europe has asked for help, NATO has been there ».