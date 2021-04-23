ofFriederike Meier shut down

The number of new corona infections continues to rise. Jens Spahn, RKI Vice Lars Schaade and PEI President Klaus Cichutek provide information about the Corona situation.

Speak today at 10 a.m. Jens Spahn*, RKI Vice President Lars Schaade and PEI President Klaus Cichutek at a press conference on the corona* Pandemic in Germany.

The President of the German Medical Association, meanwhile, calls for more speed in the vaccination* against the coronavirus. He welcomes the fact that several federal states are contributing to a prioritization Astrazeneca* dispense.

All the news in the news ticker. You can also find all Corona information on our topic page Corona news.

Summary: Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), Lars Schaade, Vice President of the Robert Koch Institute and Klaus Cichutek, President of the Paul Ehrlich Institute have commented on the current Corona situation. Lars Schaade called it “good news that the incidence is no longer rising that much.” However, the number of cases is still too high. So it is too early to give the all-clear.

The President of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Klaus Cichutek, expressed confidence in view of the expected new registrations of corona vaccines. The vaccine from Johnson and Johnson / Janssen *, which has recently been approved by the EMA, is “safe and effective”.

Lars Schaade from the RKI warned against the Indian variant B.1.617: “This variant could present us with new challenges. But the evidence is not there yet. ”So there is still no data that the variant circulates the immune response. One must try to avoid that there are further imports to Germany. Jens Spahn added that entry restrictions for India and for example Great Britain are not excluded.

Live: Jens Spahn faces the increasing number of corona cases

+++ 11.17 a.m .: When asked how much normal life there could be in autumn, Lars Schaade replied that there would be no herd immunity in the sense that all people are sterile and immune. But: “We will build up a background immunity that reduces the virus circulation.”

Some couldn’t vaccinate, others didn’t want to vaccinate. “The overall infection rate will be significantly lower, so that an infection occurs that we know from other diseases.”

Yesterday in the Federal Council, today in the Live-PK: Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn. © Wolfgang Kumm / dpa

+++ 11.07 a.m .: Lars Schaade said about the Indian virus variant B.1.617 that it is known as the so-called double variant. The assumption is that the immune response is restricted by the double mutation. But that has not yet been proven with data.

“We are seeing a strong infection rate in India.” However, it cannot be said in short that the double mutants are the cause of the high numbers of infections. Because there are also big events and no lockdown, for example. “You can’t say it’s an immune escape variant either. We would not classify it as a worrying variant at the moment. ”

Live: Jens Spahn faces the increasing number of corona cases

Schaade continued: “This variant could present us with new challenges. But the evidence is not there yet. ”One must try to avoid further imports into Germany. So far it has been proven 21 times. Jens Spahn added that entry restrictions for India and for example Great Britain are not excluded.

+++ 10.54 am: Health Minister Jens Spahn was also asked about #allesdichtmachen at the federal press conference. He has not yet been able to take a closer look at the videos.

“What I have noticed so far is a criticism that there is no criticism. I don’t see that these debates were not controversial. ”There are also controversial opinions from science. “I think it would be a shame if the impression were that there are no controversial, deliberative discussions.” It is important to stay in touch, for example with the initiators of the campaign.

Live: Jens Spahn faces the increasing number of corona cases

+++ 10.50 a.m .: With regard to possible accumulations of other diseases after the corona pandemic, because people go less for preventive examinations, said Health Minister Jens Spahn. “I take that very seriously personally.” However, there are certain areas of treatment where there is no need at all. For example, we currently see fewer people with COPD in intensive care units because there are fewer viral infections. “After this wave, we will certainly advertise for preventive medical checkups to catch up on these and, for example, vaccinations for children.

+++ 10.42 a.m .: When asked when vaccines for children and adolescents will be available, Klaus Cichutek said: “The Biontech / Pfizer vaccine is already approved from the age of 16.” For example, further study results are expected at the end of the year. Jens Spahn added that it was important to first fully vaccinate the children and adolescents’ environment as quickly as possible.

+++ 10.38 a.m .: Jens Spahn spoke on the subject of the privileges of those fully vaccinated against Corona. One question is whether vaccinated people are treated like those who tested negative. Another question as to whether fully vaccinated people still have to adhere to corona rules. The Ministry is in contact with the Ministry of Justice on these legal issues. “We will deal with both questions on Monday at the Prime Minister’s Conference.” However, there is no claim of the vaccinated, for example, that restaurants open again for them.

+++ 10.35 a.m .: The President of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Klaus Cichutek, expressed confidence in view of the expected new registrations of corona vaccines. The vaccine from Johnson and Johnson / Janssen, which has recently been approved by the EMA, is “safe and effective”. The effectiveness would be 82 percent effectiveness against any Covid, it protects 85 percent against severe courses.

+++ 10.20 a.m .: Lars Schaade, Vice Head of the Robert Koch Institute, called it “good news that the incidence is no longer rising as strongly.” However, the number of cases is still too high. From mid-April mobility increased again to the level of March. So it is too early to give the all-clear.

“The intensive care units are filling up in almost all federal states,” said Schaade. He called for solidarity with younger people: “Severe courses can also occur for younger people.” The current study suggests that ten percent could suffer from the symptoms of LongCovid.

+++ 10.10 a.m .: Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has warned that the situation in the corona pandemic remains difficult. He emphasized that the situation is still different from a year ago. He named the Corona-Warnapp, testing and vaccination as reasons for this. He contradicted statements that five million vaccine doses were currently in stock. “At the moment four million doses are not vaccinated.” In the next few days, up to two million doses would be vaccinated. “Yes, for a while we had the situation that there were larger quantities that were not inoculated.” However, this is no longer the case.

RKI President Lothar Wieler and Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn provide information about the current Corona situation in Germany. © Michael Kappeler / dpa

Live: Jens Spahn faces the increasing number of corona cases

First report: Berlin – Health Minister Jens Spahn, together with RKI Vice President Lars Schaade and Klaus Cichutek, President of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, will be informing about the further development of the corona pandemic in Germany on Friday from 10 a.m. in the federal press conference.

The situation remains precarious. The new corona infections are increased further*. The Robert Koch Institute reported 27,543 new corona infections within one day on Friday. The number could include late registrations from North Rhine-Westphalia from the previous day. The seven-day incidence has increased slightly again – from 161.1 the previous day to 164.

Corona crisis in Germany: Spahn, RKi Vice Schaade and PEI President Cichutek give PK today

Meanwhile, the German Medical Association is calling for more speed in vaccinating against the corona virus. “It is unacceptable that more than five million vaccine doses are stored unused in Germany, while thousands of people are newly infected with corona every day,” said the President of the Medical Association, Klaus Reinhardt, of the German editorial network on Friday (April 23, 2021).

The goal must be to immunize as many people as possible against the virus, said Reinhardt. “To do this, the reserves held back in the vaccination centers for the second vaccination must be released as much as possible. This is justifiable due to the expected delivery quantities in the second quarter. “

All other unused vaccine doses should be passed on to the doctor’s office as soon as possible, demanded Reinhardt. As a rule, no vaccines were left there, also because the vaccination ordinance gives doctors leeway in implementing the sequence of vaccinations.

Astrazeneca: Proof of confidence for the general practitioners

Reinhardt saw the fact that several federal states did not prioritize the vaccination of the Astrazeneca vaccine as a vote of confidence in the resident doctors. “I very much hope that we will be able to forego prioritization altogether nationwide if, as announced, sufficient vaccines are available for all citizens from the end of May,” said the medical president.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) announced on Thursday (April 22nd, 2021) that the prioritization of vaccinations against the corona virus * could be lifted in June. In Saxony, Bavaria, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Berlin, Astrazeneca’s vaccine was released for all age groups this week. (Friederike Meier, with agencies)* fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

List of rubric lists: © Wolfgang Kumm