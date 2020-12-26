One day before vaccinations start in Germany, Health Minister Jens Spahn is optimistic. He speaks of the “crucial key to defeating the pandemic”. By the end of the year, 1.3 million vaccine doses should be available in Germany.

A.Corona vaccinations start in Germany on Sunday. On Saturday morning, Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) spoke of a “happy Christmas message”. Vaccinations are the “decisive key to defeating the pandemic”. In Berlin, Spahn presented the federal government’s vaccination campaign. This is planned in two phases: at the beginning it should be explained why priority should be given, in the second phase it should be widely advertised that as many citizens as possible should be vaccinated. First, people over 80 as well as nurses and hospital staff at particular risk are to be immunized.

“We want to vaccinate so many people that the virus no longer has a chance,” said Spahn. With the AHA rules (keep your distance, observe hygiene and wear an everyday mask), the virus can be kept in check, “with a vaccination we can defeat it,” said Spahn. Every vaccination means fewer illnesses and, in the end, fewer deaths: “Those who take part save lives.”

1.3 million Biontech vaccine doses are to be delivered in Germany this year. According to Spahn, in January there should be almost 700,000 every week. By the end of the first quarter of 2021, over ten million cans are said to have been delivered by Biontech. In the middle of the year, according to Spahn, one could “go into the area with vaccination”, ie not only care for particularly vulnerable population groups.

This Saturday, the federal government has several tens of thousands of cans from Biontech delivered to a total of 27 locations. From there they will be distributed to vaccination centers and mobile teams, which will then administer the first vaccinations on Sunday.

Spahn agreed with the citizens that, given the size of the campaign, things might not go right straight away. “It will jerk at one point or another, that’s completely normal.”

