He is currently the most popular politician in Germany, ahead of Angela Merkel, and that means something. But what? Jens Spahn has drawn so much criticism, is by no means invulnerable, neither in politics nor in private, and yet. A miracle – and yet not one.

It’s about big things, about the whole, about more than the CDU chairmanship. Mask chaos, test chaos, vaccination chaos – society needs someone it can lean on. This is what Spahn promises, through posture and gesture. And doesn’t seem as authoritative as the man from Bavaria, who can discipline like no other. Spahn doesn’t do that. His words are not teaching. The sentence about forgiveness accompanies him, and it was correct in every case. Who always chooses their words correctly in this pandemic?

Two weeks late, he recognized in the first corona wave that the virus had reached Germany. Spahn still spoke of calm, even if more vigilantly. He also said that the authorities, and the whole health system in general, were well prepared and positioned. But the Federal Minister of Health also said this sentence, which is still valid today: “Our primary goal is and remains to slow the spread.”

Now we are in the second wave, which nobody really wanted to admit, although there were warnings, as early as March of this year. One could have guessed it, possibly known. And what about intensive care beds, rapid tests, ventilators, protective clothing for medical staff and in nursing, masks for the population today? Criticism is loud – but not primarily to Spahn. Precisely because he looks like the person who embodies the health system: a little better positioned from day to day.

Anyone who thinks they know everything can still fail in the end. Precisely because. Close schools and daycare centers? Restaurants, clubs, cinemas, theaters, shops? Spahn doesn’t know either, but a lot had to and must be done – better a (in retrospect) wrong, exaggerated decision than none at all. Wrong ones can be corrected.

A decision that the federal government has made with all other governments in the country is therefore not only his; And so it is not only Spahn’s fault that the particularly vulnerable groups, the high-risk patients and persons, are not as protected as they should be protected by the end of the year. Many very old people die, old people’s and nursing homes have been hit and affected, although there is a “national test strategy”. Only one person cannot do everything. Not in 16 federal states.

He tries his best and listens to others. After all

Trial and error is not a pleasant policy, not a brilliant course, that is true. The second wave has not broken, Spahn may have wished it too badly when he said that. Yes, even federal political initiatives, such as the bonus for nursing staff, came and are difficult to get off the ground. But Spahn shows himself to be one who tries his best. As someone who doesn’t always know everything, but wants to know more, surrounds himself with scientific expertise, and more than one. He also hears other assessments. After all.

Here someone is doing the right thing politically: He is always looking for parameters that come closest to controlling the pandemic. Constantly new fits in with this as a term, and that is what the people in the country, insecure and strained, understand: that in all restlessness someone presents himself as constant in one – as constantly ready to learn. Then he will be forgiven. And there will be a lot.

The Minister of Health is the firefighter. It is needed, it erases. When the fire then only glows, perhaps in election summer, it will be clearer to see what it looks like in terms of provision, welfare, future opportunities for society. And how Spahn is doing with all of this. The Germans currently see it as their opportunity. This is his.