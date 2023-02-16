Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Split

Jens Spahn and his husband are selling their villa in the Dahlem district of Berlin. The sale price is handsome – but the couple made a loss with the property.

Berlin – Former Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) and his husband Daniel Funke have separated from their shared villa in the Dahlem district of Berlin. “Yes, we sold the house,” said the 42-year-old Spahn, according to a report by t-online.

The vice-chairman of the Union faction in the Bundestag admitted that he had made mistakes when acquiring the luxury property: “The purchase back then was the wrong time, in the middle of the pandemic.” The hoped-for retreat had become a trouble spot, ” also due to our own mistakes in dealing with it”.

Former Health Minister Jens Spahn and his husband Daniel Funke have sold their luxury villa. © Frederic Kern /Imago

Spahn complains about anonymous letters and onlookers in front of the villa

To this day, demonstrators and onlookers are standing in front of the house, says Spahn: “Anonymous mail comes regularly, just recently a package with faeces,” said the ex-minister of health. “Our happiness does not depend on a house. That’s why we decided on a clean cut.”

The purchase of the house was not a blessing for Spahn and his husband Daniel Funke from the start: The purchase of the property, which was then more than four million euros, was publicly discussed during the Corona pandemic: There was a lot of criticism and speculation about how the CDU politician felt and his husband can afford the stately property in the luxury district of Dahlem.

Buying a villa brought Spahn trouble from the start

The Mirror researched in the private environment of Spahn’s husband and put forward the thesis that the villa purchase was only possible through a large inheritance from Daniel Funke’s father. Several media also questioned why Spahn and Funke apparently received millions in loans for the villa purchase. The then Minister of Health then took legal action against journalists and the land registry because, in his opinion, data protection had been violated, which in turn led to the accusation that he disregarded freedom of the press.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

Spahn does not make a profit with the sale of the villa

Although Spahn and Funke loud t-online-Research now got a handsome 5.3 million for the villa, they would not have made a profit with the sale. The couple spent a total of 5.5 million euros on acquisition, renovation, notary, land register entry and taxes. That comes from evidence. Accordingly, Spahn and Funke even lost 200,000 euros. Spahn and his husband are planning to move out of the villa for the middle of the year.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) also bought an expensive property in Berlin in 2022, which also brought him some criticism: There were open questions about loan financing. (smu/dpa)