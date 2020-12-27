According to a recent survey, the most popular politician in Germany is Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU). According to the representative survey by the Kantar opinion research institute for “Bild am Sonntag”, 52 percent of people in Germany hope that Spahn will have “the greatest possible impact” in politics in the coming year.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The Minister of Health is even ahead of his party colleague Chancellor Angela Merkel by one percentage point. She was the most popular politician in Germany last year.

Spahn is particularly popular with women voters: 66 percent of the women surveyed said they would like the Minister of Health to have as much political influence as possible in 2021, with 38 percent of men. Last year, Spahn had a total of 28 percent in the popularity survey.

The Chancellor, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) and Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) also gained popularity during the Corona crisis. Merkel improved by eleven percentage points compared to the previous year, Söder even by 15 percentage points to 50 percent. The Bavarian Prime Minister is now in third place on the list of the most popular politicians.

Grand coalition rated better than before

SPD chancellor candidate Scholz comes in fourth with 47 percent. AfD boss Jörg Meuthen remains at the bottom of the list, and only six percent of those surveyed want him to play an important role in the coming year.

Times of crisis are times of government, said Kantar expert Torsten Schneider-Haase of “Bild am Sonntag”. The grand coalition will be rated significantly better this year than in previous years. “That reflects on the popularity ratings of the Chancellor and her ministers.”

On December 18, Kantar interviewed 505 representatively selected people. The question was asked: “Which of the following politicians would you like to have the greatest possible impact in German politics in the coming year 2021?” A total of 18 politicians were asked. (AFP)