Apparently it was enough for the Federal Minister of Health at a first task force meeting for corona tests. He reacts annoyed. Jens Spahn later explained his behavior.

Berlin – Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn has come under pressure in the Corona crisis. A vaccination campaign that is progressing slowly, difficulties in buying a mask and now the debate about the corona tests. Criticism of the CDU politician was already loud during the deliberations at the last Corona summit – so much so that Chancellor Merkel stood in front of her minister. And it was decided: “The federal government and the federal states form a joint test logistics task force to ensure the greatest possible availability and rapid delivery of rapid tests including self-tests for the needs of the public sector,” as can be read in the resolution of the federal-state meeting on Wednesday. Under the direction of the Federal Minister of Health and the Federal Minister of Transport, Andreas Scheuer. That caused ridicule on the internet.

The first meeting of this new task force took place on Thursday. Spahn and Scheuer came together virtually with representatives from the largest German supermarket and drugstore chains (Aldi, Rewe, Edeka, dm, Rossmann, etc.), such as the image reported. It was about the question of how schools, daycare centers and authorities can be supplied with corona tests as quickly as possible. The explosive: It came to an outburst of emotions in Jens Spahn.

Corona in Germany: Jens Spahn apparently gets angry during Corona task force meetings

The group bosses have therefore brought into play to provide their logistics centers for nationwide test supply and to take over the distribution. The federal government must procure the tests centrally. But then Spahn reacted obviously annoyed to the discussion: “I honestly don’t understand at all why I, as Federal Minister of Health, have to deal with the question,” the newspaper quotes from the minutes of the discussion at hand. “I don’t know why we should always sort things out for them because the states somehow can’t manage it.” The procurement of the tests is a matter for the federal states.

The body language of the Federal Minister of Health was also apparently annoyed. That’s how she writes image, Spahn tapped his smartphone during the video conference and folded his hands “expansively” over his head. Participants later reported that they were “surprised” by the minister’s demeanor.

Corona tests from Monday, March 8: Federal Health Minister Spahn states that there are enough available

Chancellery chief Helge Braun (CDU) also referred to the federal states on Saturday, March 6th: “It was never agreed that the federal government would order rapid tests for the federal states. That is the task of the countries themselves, ”said Braun loudly German press agency the newspapers of spark Media group. “The federal government pays, but it doesn’t create the infrastructure – and it doesn’t buy the tests either. You can buy them in the market now, ”he said. And Jens Spahn recently emphasized that there were enough rapid tests available. The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday, March 4, that according to the manufacturers, 150 million rapid corona tests were ready, such as the dpa indicates. The federal states and municipalities only have to access them. There would also be tests from the EU quota.

After the task force meeting and his appearance, Jens Spahn gave the image a statement: “I broke my collar in an internal round,” the newspaper quoted the health minister as saying. “Some countries shirk their responsibility to get corona tests for schools and daycare centers. That is the individual task of the federal states. But instead of noticing them, they point to the federal government. “(aka)

