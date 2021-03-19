fromPatrick Mayer shut down

Among the known thrombosis cases after corona vaccinations with Astrazeneca are almost only women. Jens Spahn brings a vaccination privilege into play for her.

Berlin – Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) this Friday (March 19) brought vaccination privileges into play for young and younger women who have concerns about vaccinations with the active ingredient from the manufacturer Astrazeneca.

Background: According to the Federal Ministry of Health, twelve of the thrombosis cases known up to March 18 in Germany in connection with the vaccination were mainly younger women under 50 years of age. Among other things, a 37-year-old woman from Bavaria died shortly after an Astrazeneca vaccination, a possible connection – of whatever kind – has not yet been finally clarified and therefore not ruled out.

Astrazeneca concerns of young women: higher risk of corona vaccination because of birth control pills?

The head of the North Rhine National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Frank Bergmann, had the Rheinische Post explains that there could be a connection between smoking, the birth control pill for women and the corona vaccinations.

The leading health expert in the coronavirus pandemic in Germany, Karl Lauterbach (SPD), neither wanted to confirm nor deny a higher risk for younger women at the press conference. In his estimation, it could also be a batch problem, or it could have something to do with the fact that there were many nurses among those who had been vaccinated in the Federal Republic of Germany, and thus, in his opinion, a relatively large number of young women.

Corona vaccinations with AstraZeneca: Jens Spahn brings vaccination privileges for younger women into play

Jens Spahn said at the same press conference with a view to women who use the contraceptive pill for contraception: “Of course, a different vaccine can then also be administered. The vaccination doctors will find a solution with the person to be vaccinated. ”

Previously, the coronavirus pandemic had always said that vaccinees could not choose a vaccine. After recent concerns with possible side effects at AstraZeneca, this maxim is now apparently being abandoned. (pm)