A.he Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) helped out of its political form lows on Wednesday. In the morning, the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) announced that it had granted special approval for three corona self-tests. This allows samples to be taken in the front nose, which is less uncomfortable than a swab in the throat, and above all: which does not require trained personnel. As a result, Spahn was able to announce the success on television that these “lay tests” would soon be in the supermarkets – even before the originally planned date in March.

The timing of the approvals, which could soon be followed by others, may have happened by chance, but it suited Spahn very well. In the days before, he had received a lot of fire because of his test plans, less from the opposition than from his coalition partner. The SPD portrayed the minister as a loiterer and a boor who could not keep his promises, as an “announcement minister”, as the parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich recently etched. The reason for this was that on Monday the Corona cabinet overturned Spahn’s plans to offer free, certified rapid tests that were used by third parties on March 1.

The plans of his house were in place at this point in time and were also coordinated with Vice Chancellor, Finance Minister and SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz. Spahn reckoned with 30 to 45 million tests a month at a cost of 540 to 810 million euros. But that could no longer be held when it became clear that the cabinet, chaired by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), was striving for a gradual opening of society and the economy. Because a lot more tests are needed for that. Because nobody knows exactly how many, the decision was postponed and Spahn’s plans were wasted.

With his lay test coup, of course, the Münsterländer regained sovereignty over the matter. This was shown on Wednesday afternoon when he was questioned by the Bundestag, where the excitement topic only played a subordinate role. Spahn made it clear that the deprivations in lockdown were a burden for everyone, but had paid off by reducing the incidence from more than 200 to less than 60. More than four percent of the population has now received a primary vaccination. The first signs of success in immunization were seen among those over the age of eighties, and hospitals would be relieved.

Society is tired, but unfortunately the pathogen is not. “We thought we were on the right track, but this virus does not just give up.” It changes in order to survive and thus poses a continuing danger. The number of infections is no longer falling. The main reason why the mutation is more infectious is that an infected person is more contagious for longer. Society can only counter the risk “with caution, vaccination and testing”. The rapid tests played an important role in the return to normality, so that travel or theater visits were possible again “in perspective”. Quick and self-tests help “to regain a bit more freedom,” said Spahn.

Rapid tests can be made faster than vaccines

He was confident that production could be ramped up quickly because it was much easier than with the vaccine. Experience in nursing homes has shown that between November and January, “lack has become an excess”. You will also see that in the self-tests.

As far as vaccination is concerned, Spahn announced the introduction of a provisional digital vaccination pass, which is coordinated with the EU. On January 1, 2022, the digital vaccination certificate will come as part of the electronic patient file anyway. In Israel, a Corona protection certificate called a “green passport” already serves as access authorization for swimming pools and hotels.

According to Spahn, the Bundestag must “without a doubt” debate whether people who have been vaccinated in Germany should be treated differently than those who have not been vaccinated. But he ruled out that the state would use double standards in hospitals or other fields of public services. Spahn said Germany must learn to live with Sars-Cov-2 in the same way as with other viruses, such as measles: “An incidence of zero is unattainable.”