Health Minister Jens Spahn should plan to make useless masks against the corona virus disappear again. What is this all about?

Berlin – According to media reports, the Federal Minister of Health should Jens Spahn to make defective masks against the corona virus disappear*. The CDU politician should change the Infection Protection Act so that the said masks can be used for the federal emergency reserve. There, however, the masks should only be used in the event of an absolute emergency.

Once the expiration date has been reached, it is said that the masks should then be disposed of. The masks against that Coronavirus would have Jens Spahn, who had to justify himself to Markus Lanz, can be bought from China in spring 2020. And that although they did not have a European certification mark. In the meantime, Spahn had advocated distributing the masks to the needy, for example the homeless, with special campaigns. That brought the health minister a lot of criticism.