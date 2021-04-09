RKI boss Lothar Wieler warns urgently of an overload in intensive care units in Germany – and appeals to the population. Health Minister Spahn wants a new lockdown.

+++ 12.15 p.m .: At the press conference on Friday morning in Berlin, Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn renewed his call for a lockdown: “It takes a lockdown to break the current wave and get permanently and stably below 100,” said Spahn. That could “build a bridge in one phase, to then open more with the help of tests”.

Corona: Spahn calls for a new lockdown

In addition, Spahn criticized the disagreement between the federal states. “If some do not share the assessment of the situation, then it will of course be difficult,” he emphasized in reference to the Prime Minister’s Conference, which was actually planned for Monday, but will not take place now.

+++ 11.15 a.m .: The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) does not expect more reliable data on the pandemic until the middle of next week. This is what RKI President Lothar Wieler said on Friday (April 9th, 2021) in Berlin. “The case numbers and the seven-day incidences are not as reliable at the moment as we would like them to be.” This can mainly be explained by the fact that there were fewer doctor visits over the Easter holidays.

Lothar Wieler (left) is concerned about the current Corona situation. He warns of an overload in intensive care units in German hospitals. (Archive photo) © Florian Gaertner / Imago Images

Wieler emphasized that there was enough other data to shed light on the actual situation. “Unfortunately, this development shows that the situation is very, very serious.” According to data from around 70 clinics nationwide, more and more and younger people have to be treated in hospitals for severe respiratory infections. The intensive care units filled rapidly.

Nursing staff at the limit – RKI boss warns of loss of control in the corona pandemic

First report from April 9th, 2021, 10.30 a.m .: Berlin – After virologist Christian Drosten on Thursday warned of the situation in intensive care units in German hospitals, RKI boss Lothar Wieler has now also done this. * Wieler emphasized on Friday morning at a press conference in Berlin that around 4500 patients were currently in intensive care units. In the past week alone, 700 people were added, an increase of 20 percent.

Corona in Germany: RKI boss warns of overloading the intensive care units

Two thirds of all resources are currently being used, and the trend is rising. Wieler also warned against the nursing staff in the corona-Crisis to forget. In addition to the beds and ventilators, the staff in hospitals and clinics are also at their limit – “day and night,” as the RKI boss made clear. *

Wieler again made an emotional appeal to the public: “We all need a functioning health system,” said the 60-year-old. If the situation develops as it does now, the stability of the system cannot be guaranteed. Therefore, Wieler emphasized: “Please protect yourself against infections with Sars-CoV-2.”

Corona crisis Everything you need to know about the pandemic at a glance: Corona news*

On Friday morning, the Robert Koch Institute again reported the new infections in Germany: The incidence is increasing. * (do) * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.